THE family of a former Newport steelworker who died after developing a fatal disease commonly liked to exposure to asbestos are asking for others who worked alongside him to come forward.

Malcolm Bush worked at the Llanwern steel plant between 1963 and 1995, first in the cold mill area and then later at the hot finishing line.

He died aged 84 in July last year, six months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer affecting the lungs and abdomen, which is often linked to exposure to asbestos.

His family are now preparing a compensation claim alongside Llanelli law firm J M Parsons and Co.

But, as a result of other medical problems, Mr Bush had been unable to remember specific details about his working life before he died. As a result, the family are appealing for anyone who worked at Llanwern at the same time as Mr Bush to contact J M Parsons to help with the preparation of the claim.

Mr Bush's niece Deborah Lawton said: “My uncle’s physical health would deteriorate on a daily basis.

"Seeing such a strong man having to battle this awful disease was difficult to watch. It has badly affected my aunt and our family as a whole. If anyone has information that can help us please do get in touch with the legal team.

"Your assistance may give us the answers we desperately need.”

Solicitor Amanda Jones said: “Anyone who remembers Malcolm or may have worked with Malcolm between 1963 and 1979 should not hesitate to make contact.

"We can then help the Bush family to answer questions as to how Malcolm came to be exposed to asbestos.”

Anyone with information should contact Amanda Jones at J M Parsons and Co on 01554 779940 or email amanda@jmplaw.co.uk

The plant was run by British Steel while Mr Bush worked there.

Tata Steel, then known as Corus, took it over in 1999, four years after Mr Bush left the company, when British Steel was privatised.

British Steel was contacted for comment.