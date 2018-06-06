READERS of the Argus will be delighted that the paper’s campaign to restore the rail link between Ebbw Vale and Newport has been successful, as am I.

Plaid Cymru has long been calling for this rail restoration to take place, as improved connectivity within the south east region has the potential to benefit everyone. Businesses in Newport will be especially glad to hear news of this potential extra footfall.

Although this news is to be welcomed, there are aspects of the announcement and the whole rail franchise deal that leave a lot to be desired.

I find it puzzling that the company appointed by the Welsh Government to run the railways has prioritised adding extra services between Chester and Liverpool over improving rail links in the south east.

This work is due to be completed before the end of the year, but it’s going to take three whole years before passengers in our area will be able to benefit from the restoration of the Valleys line. Surely work that will directly benefit commuters in Wales should be done first?

As someone who believes that railways should be publicly run, I was also disappointed to see this multi-billion pound contract handed to KeolisAmey - a private company based in France and Spain.

Labour promised to run the railways through a not-for-profit company, but instead, we will see Welsh taxpayers’ money being pocketed as profit by a multinational corporation.

Their excuse that the law does not allow them to honour their manifesto promise doesn’t wash, given that they voted in favour of the legislation that barred Wales from going down this route.

Were Plaid Cymru in charge of our railways, we would issue rail bonds which would allow us to deliver on the Westminster government’s broken promise to electrify the line through to Swansea.

This would mean substantially improved journey times for commuters in the south east.

I am also keen to encourage more people to use public transport, and that fares should be more affordable.

Plaid Cymru’s policies include introducing a simplified fare structure with the option of an annual fee, paid via a National Smart Card, to cover all journeys throughout Wales.

We would also work to improve the integration of transport services so that there is better connectivity between rail, bus and active travel systems throughout Wales, making it much easier for passengers to get from A to B.

Everything I do is driven by a firm belief that no community should be left behind, so I will continue to passionately make the case that people in my region deserve the same level of decent transport services that are being offered to everyone else.

That’s why, over the coming months and years, I will hold the Labour Welsh Government to account to ensure that they keep the promises they’ve made to constituents in my region, rather than renege on them like they’ve done so often in the past.