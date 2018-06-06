The line-up for the 20th edition of Abergavenny Food Festival has been announced.

This September 15-16, the people of Abergavenny will again welcome over 30,000 visitors to what has become Wales’ largest food festival.

Details of this year’s festival have just been revealed.

The Borough Theatre will host a series of talks and panel discussions, including a special ‘100 Years of Women in Food’ discussion celebrating the centenary of women’s suffrage, compered by the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s ‘The Food Programme’, Sheila Dillon.

Also appearing at The Borough will be Observer Food Monthly editor, Allan Jenkins, author Jenny Linford, chef Jose Pizarro, and Daily Telegraph food writer Xanthe Clay in conversation with Guardian restaurant critic Grace Dent.

At the festival’s Drinks’ Theatre, visitors will learn about the art – and science – behind making, distilling, pressing, mixing and brewing a range of beverages.

Events at the Drinks’ Theatre include a foraged gin masterclass, an exploration of Welsh wines, and an in-depth look at the science of whisky.

The food festival will also hold several tasting workshops with producers, food writers and chefs. Workshops will focus on a variety of ingredients including Welsh beer and British cheese, black pudding, pickled foods, sherry and tapas.

‘Forages and Tours’ will allow visitors to head out into the countryside, exploring and sourcing natural ingredients. Tours will include a journey around Abergavenny for Wild Cooking with River Cottage chef Gill Meller, an Edible Seashore Forage along the Severn Estuary, and a Family Forage in the town’s Castle Meadows and Linda Vista Gardens.

New to this year’s edition of the Abergavenny Food Festival are the free-to-attend Chef Demos on the Market Hall Stage.

The line-up for this special event includes a Bollywood brunch with MasterChef 2017’s Imran Nathoo, and a 30-minute Moroccan weeknight supper with Observer ‘Rising Star in Food 2018’, Nargisse Benkabbou.

Another new event to the 2018 edition is Tutored Tastings, which involves farmers and chefs joining forces to explore different products and how production methods affect taste and flavour.

Wristbands for the food festival are now available to buy via the website. Those with an NP7 postcode will receive a 20% discount using the code LOCAL to buy online or from the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny. To qualify for the local discount, proof of address must be shown when buying in person at the Borough Theatre.