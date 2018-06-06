THE FESTIVAL of Classics car rally is heading back to Newport in what is gearing up to be a big weekend for the city centre.

As part of the festival, classic and vintage cars, motorcycles and other vehicles will be on display along High Street and parts of Commercial Street.

There will also be a small street market in Commercial Street provided by Cotyledon Markets, featuring a variety of craft and food stalls.

As if that wasn't enough, the unveiling of the new David 'Bomber' Pearce statue will take place on the riverfront near the city centre after the festival has come to an end.

First staged by the Newport Now Business Improvement District in the city centre last year, takes place on Saturday, June 9, from 11am to 4pm.

High Street, Commercial Street and Griffin Street will be closed from 9am to 5pm to allow the event to take place safely.

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of people into the city centre.

Newport Now BID chairman Alan Edwards said: “We’re working with organiser John Gibbon once again to bring some fascinating vehicles into the city centre.

“The addition of a street market - which will not be selling anything in competition to businesses on High Street and Commercial Street - will mean there will be something for all the family.”

Anyone interested in exhibiting a classic or vintage vehicle at the event should contact John Gibbon on 07854 574019.

The festival is part of a calendar of events organised or sponsored by the BID, all aimed at increasing footfall in the city centre at key times of the year.

After the Festival of Classics is over, the unveiling of the David 'Bomber' Pearce statue will take place on the riverfront near the city centre at 5pm.

The bronze statue of the former British heavyweight boxing champion will be unveiled by former IBF World featherweight champion Lee Selby and the Mayor of Newport. Debby Wilcox the cabinet leader will also say a few words on behalf of Newport City Council.