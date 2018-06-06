A STUNNED driver captured the moment when a man on a mobility scooter held up traffic on a busy dual carriageway roundabout in Newport.

The rider was using the A48 roundabout which connects Spytty Road with Nash Road this afternoon (Wednesday, June 6).

Footage shows the rider, without a helmet or any safety gear, holding up traffic as he crawls around the busy roundabout.

As the rider exits the roundabout, heading towards the city centre, a driver, who used his GoPro to film the incident, slows down to speak to him.

The rider can be heared to say: "I can't hear you. I'm allowed on the road."

The driver, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Argus he advised the rider to "stick to the pavement".