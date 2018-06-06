PEOPLE lined the streets of the city yesterday to commemorate our fallen heroes.

The sun shone as veterans and military personnel marched through Newport city centre for the annual D-Day parade.

Organised by the Royal Welsh Comrades, the event honoured those lost in the D-Day landings of 1944.

Still remembered 74 years on, D-Day looks back on the battle between Allied forces and Germany on the beaches of Normandy.

Many lives were lost, but the victory was a huge turning point during the Second World War.

The parade began on Cambrian Road at 11.45am before a memorial service on High Street.

Wreaths were placed near the memorial plaque which reads: “In memory of the allied invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944.”

Mayor Malcolm Linton lay down a wreath on behalf of the council, with Debbie Wilcox also in attendance.

Members of the Stedfast Band performed at the parade, playing the traditional bugles and drums.

Band member, Roy Meadows, said: “Newport Stedfast Band is proud and privileged to be part of Newport’s D-Day Parade.

“Our band is made up of ex Boys’ Brigade Officers, male and female, but unfortunately our numbers have been decreasing over the years.

“We have - for the last three years - been supported by members of the National Stedfast Band who this year travelled from Swindon and Malvern to be with us.

“This year we have also had the support of Newport Scouts Band.”

The service included Robert Laurence Binyon’s famous poem, For The Fallen, and was concluded with veterans and the public uniting in the Lord’s Prayer.

A minute’s silence was also held.

Onlooker, Deborah Jenkins, 44, said: “I just love seeing how proud the old veterans are all dressed up with their medals.

“It was nice to see the crowds applauding them.”

Lloyd Miller, 29, was photographing the event, and said: “I thought it was lovely to see the reunion of the veterans in their uniform and well earned medals, striding through the city with pride.”