A GWENT Police scheme launching today will offer people who come into police custody drunk, the chance to avoid a criminal record by taking part in a two-hour educational course.

Similar to the awareness courses already offered nationwide to drivers who commit speeding offences, the new scheme, The Alcohol Diversion Project, gives offenders the option to pay for an educational session rather than face a criminal record and fine.

The course is aimed at cutting the rate of re-offending by focusing on how excessive alcohol consumption affects not just the individual, but also their family, friends and local community.

Attendees will also learn how to avoid the kind of behaviour that is likely to get them in trouble with the police.

Chief Inspector Richard Blakemore said: “The focus of this initiative is education. When people consume substantial amounts of alcohol, individuals can act out of character, we want to help those who make one bad decision not make the same mistake twice.

“We strongly believe this will help to reduce drunken incidents on our streets and make our communities safer.”

The course will be offered at the discretion of a Custody Sargeant, and is only offered to first-time offenders or those who commit low-level crimes while drunk.

If someone fails to attend a course, police will revert back to the standard process and punish the offender with a criminal record and potentially a fine and court appearance.

“This programme is not a ‘get out of jail free card’”, Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said.

The new scheme was “an opportunity for those who have made one silly mistake to take responsibility for their actions and reduce their chances of re-offending”, Commissioner Cuthbert explained.

The courses will be held by the TTC Group, which currently runs Alcohol Diversion Projects with police forces in Cumbria and Hereford (West Mercia).

A two-hour session will cost each attendee £46.50. According to TTC’s Sharon Haynes, the course “has been designed to educate people to help ensure they don’t continue to make the same mistakes. Many people will never have been in trouble before, so we want to look at how we can educate them to make sure they don’t reoffend”.