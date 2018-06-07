AFTER almost 48 hours since the incident first began, a man has been arrested following a stand-off at a derelict building.

According to police a building was entered using public order tactics.

Officers were assisted the Area Support West team.

Tredegar: building entered using public order tactics with assistance of @gpasueast. Ongoing incident brought to a safe conclusion.

One male in custody. @gwentpolice #Drelief — Area Support West (@GPASUWest) June 7, 2018

Police were originally called to reports of a road traffic collision in Attlee Way, Tredegar, at 8.45am on Tuesday. The caller told police that a man was armed with a machete.

Gwent Police issued a statement yesterday during the stand-off.

A spokesman said: "At 9.30am this morning (June 6), Gwent Police scaled down activity in Bridge Street, Tredegar, where a local man had occupied a derelict building for a number of hours.

"The decision was taken by senior officers, in agreement with other emergency services, due to the dangerous nature of the building’s structure.

Supt Glyn Fernquest said: “We have mitigated all risks to members of the public and have decided to withdraw much of our presence on safety grounds.

“We believe a large presence could also put the man involved at risk, given the clear dangers posed by the derelict building.

“A number of officers will remain in the area, and searches will continue in the coming hours to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

Firearms officers were stood down at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, June 5.