DEPARTMENT store chain House of Fraser is shutting more than half of its stores as the carnage on the high street shows no sign of slowing down.

As part of a proposals for company voluntary arrangements (CVA) one of the stores identified for closure is the store at the Cwmbran Centre.

Following a review of the group, directors have identified 31 stores for closure which will reduce the company to 28 stores.

Cwmbran Centre Manager, Rikki Teml, said: "We are very sorry to hear that House of Fraser will be closing – our thoughts are with those affected.

"As part of the ever-changing landscape, retail hubs often see stores come and go. We continually attract interest from an array of local and national brands and we are constantly in talks with retailers looking to take space.

"Smiggle has recently committed to join us, and WH Smith and Menkind have extended their leases. We are confident that we will be able to announce more brands joining in the very near future."

House of Fraser said that the shops facing closure would remain open until early 2019.

The retailer has a history stretching back almost 170 years and is one of the country’s best-known fashion brands.

The retail giant began with a single drapery shop, opened in Glasgow by Hugh Fraser and James Arthur in 1849.

It grew steadily, becoming House of Fraser in 1941, then took hold as a national chain after the Second World War.

The store Cwmbran store opened in Up to 6,000 job are at risk – 2,000 House of Fraser staff and 4,000 others across brands and concessions within the stores.

Among the stores earmarked for closure are the flagship Oxford Street branch in central London.