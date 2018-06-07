NEW jobs will be created thanks to the companies which will take over the running of Wales’ railways.

Conglomerate KeolisAmey will take over the Wales and Borders franchise from October and one of the two companies making up the partnership - French transport group Keolis - is to move its headquarters from London to Wales next year, and its global rail division from Paris by 2020.

There will be 130 new jobs created by the move.

Meanwhile, Amey will also open up a new design hub in Wales, while both companies will also create a Welsh customer contact centre.

Economy and transport secretary Ken Skates welcomed the news, saying: “Public investment with a social purpose is right at the heart of our new approach to rail, and I am delighted the new rail contract will be delivering tangible and significant economic benefits for Wales.”

News that that the new Wales and Borders rail service and South Wales Metro will result in two new head offices coming to Wales with the creation of around 130 high quality jobs has been welcomed by Economy Secretary Ken Skates.

Mr Skates added: “On top of news earlier this week that the majority of the new trains will be assembled in Newport by Spanish company, CAF, who will be bringing their new manufacturing base to Wales, there is no doubt that the new rail contract will deliver not only improved train services but also very real economic benefits for Wales.

Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, said: “Being selected as Transport for Wales’ partner for the next 15 years means that we’ll be a part of the fabric of Wales for almost a generation. Moving our headquarters here underlines our commitment and embeds us within the communities we’ll be serving.

“Wales is a great place for any company to base itself. As part of the procurement process, KeolisAmey was exposed to both business and life in Wales and we were impressed with the commitment, skills and quality of life Wales offers. This, coupled with the extensive and innovative nature of Transport for Wales’ ambitions, means that Wales is an obvious location for us.”

Mr Gordon also confirmed that Keolis’ new HQ will become a centre of excellence, working closely with the shared service centre to become a centre of knowledge which can be utilised by all Keolis’ subsidiaries.

It will also support the further development of Keolis’ businesses in the UK with new developments in parking, cycling, buses and technology all being led from Wales.

Nicola Hindle, managing director of consulting and rail at Amey, said: "This new office will be a fantastic addition to our strategic network of consultancy hubs across the UK in Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Motherwell, Edinburgh, Belfast and Crawley.