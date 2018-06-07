IN THE heart of the city is a school that is steeped in history. ANGHARAD WILLIAMS went to visit St Woolos Primary School in Newport and discover more about their ethos.

Located on Newport’s Stow Hill, St Woolos Primary School has thrived since it was built in 1904.

When speaking to the city’s residents you will often come across a connection to the building.

The school was in fact where staff of St Woolos Hospital would stay during the First World War and American soldiers were based on the top floor during the Second World War.

Head teacher Heather Vaughan is proud of that history and its part in the city’s vibrant community.

She said: “I think we are very much an embedded part of the community. We are teaching our children to be good citizens inside and outside school and that is really important.”

When asked about the school she said: “It’s a warm and caring environment, we want the environment to be the best it can be and for children to feel secure, happy and know that they are going to be listened to and not judged.”

The staff understand that to get the best from a child they need to feel supported and encouraged while they learn.

Mrs Vaughan added: “Unless a child is settled and happy and motivated and engaged they can’t do the best they can do. Our aim is to be a nurturing and supporting environment so they can be the best they can be. Our role is to equip our pupils to go to whichever secondary school they go to and have their time here as a reference point when dealing with situations.

“We talk about having a reliant learning attitude, a growth mindset and we encourage children to not be afraid to fail and to have learning behaviours that equip them for life.”

There is a happy atmosphere in the school and it is clear that there is a respect shown between pupils and staff, and that extends beyond the classroom.

“We are in the city centre and our families are brilliantly supportive,” Mrs Vaughan said. “We have a fantastic school community. Parents and grandparents, business and organisations all support us. Everyone communicates really well because ultimately we want the best for the children and so do the parents.

“We share what we want for the children and listen to parents, that helps us get the best. If we are all on the same path and giving the same message it is much easier. We are really lucky.”

Children have rights and responsibilities and that is something built though teams, groups and support from local organisations such as the Rotary Club of St Woolos.

“Things change all the time in education,” Mrs Vaughan said, “so we are working on the Successful Futures reform and looking at making a creative curriculum that engages our children and we want them to be enterprising and creative learners.”

The school is involved in the Creative Schools project over two years and were one of 32 schools in Wales who have taken part in an exhibition in the Tate Modern in London. In May they took a coachload of children and families to see it.

“That was a brilliant opportunity,” Mrs Vaughan said. “Children have to be creative thinkers, adults have to be creative thinkers, so we have been looking at the curriculum across the board looking at ways we can make what we deliver more interesting so we can provide children with opportunities to be collaborative learners and children directing their own learning.”

The school is proud of the choir who perform in the Newport Philharmonic Choir concert at the Newport Cathedral. They will perform at the Dolman Theatre and at local events.

The school recently became part of Newport County in the community pilot with an after school football club.

Mrs Vaughan said: “These help children develop life skills. Children get social skills from talking to adults or talking to visitors and for things like our enterprise project, where every class in the foundation phase decide to make something and look at costs and materials, ask me for a loan and let me know what the profit is and that is then used to buy something for the class, that teaches them about business.

“For us opportunity is really important. We have children who are great academically and there are children with other skills and we take part in projects we can.”

As a head Mrs Vaughan is a big part of the school and in the 20 years that she has worked there it has grown and developed to what it is today.

“I feel like I have run three different schools,” she says. “Originally it was just five classes and as we grew we used other rooms. We will be at maximum capacity in September.

“Having worked in a number of different schools, and a variety of schools, before I came here gives me a different perspective.

“What’s great is the school there is a vibrant institution dedicated to education in the centre of Newport.”

There is a great sense of pride in the school and pupils’ achievements.

“I am proud of the way everybody works together,” Mrs Vaughan said. “I am lucky to have great children and such committed staff and such caring and involved parents.

“We are a really strong community school and we have a wonderful richness when it comes to diversity. We learn from one another.

“We are still very much a Welsh school and it is very important for our children to have a sense of Welshness and a sense of belonging. They belong to something bigger which is Wales. We have the school Eisteddfod and they love rugby and football and they work with Newport County and the Dragons.”

The school feature speakers from the community who share their work and career experience with the children. They speak about their jobs and the paths they have chosen, including past pupils and local businesses.

“We have children here whose parents or even grandparents came to the school,” Mrs Vaughan said, “which gives such strength to the school. We have a strong connections to families who have generations of children that came here.”

“We want children to know what the world outside is like,” Mrs Vaughan added, “and we want children to have aspirations and a purpose to what they are doing. We want them to see what the world is like and what the choices are beyond school.

“We have to prepare children for the world after school and there are going to be jobs that they will be doing that don’t exist now. So they need to be creative, enterprising and able to collaborate and to be able to have problem solving skills that help them be inventive.”

“The core values of our school are what they have always been – giving children the very best opportunities they can possibly have.

“The building has changed and adapted to suit the times, and the way we teach has changed, but the sense of being St Woolos remains. Once a St Woolos pupil, always a St Woolos pupil.”

For more information about the school visit stwoolosprimary.org.

FACTFILE:

Head teacher: Heather Vaughan

Pupils: 352

Chair of Governors: Dr Paul Glover

Motto: Celebrating achievement for all in a caring environment

Estyn: January 2015