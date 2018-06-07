A NEW £1.7 million fund helping disadvantaged families pay for school uniforms has been announced.

The new Pupil Development Grant (PDG) scheme will offer funding of up to £125 per child to pay for uniforms, as well as sports kits, equipment for extra-curricular activities and school trips, and uniforms for other activities such as Scouts and Guides. The previous version of the grant only covered school uniforms.

But the announcement, which comes after the Welsh Government said in April it would scrap the £700,000 school uniform grant offered to year 7 pupils eligible for free school meals, has been branded “an embarrassing climb-down” by the Welsh Conservatives.

Education secretary Kirsty Williams has said the new scheme, called PDG Access, “will be more flexible and relevant to the needs of disadvantaged learners than the previous school uniform grant”.

While the previous scheme, which helped 5,500 pupils last year, was only open to children in year 7 eligible for free school meals, the new programme will also be open to youngsters entering primary school, as well as those in care.

Ms Williams said: “It is simply unacceptable the some of our young people miss out on opportunities because of their personal circumstances and background.

“All learners should be encouraged to aim high and be supported to achieve their goals.

“That is the aim of the PDG and this new funding will further support progress in this regard by helping address the greater disadvantage learners face simply by not being in a financial position to engage in extra-curricular, enrichment and after school activities.”

But Conservative shadow education secretary Daren Millar said: “Today’s announcement amounts to an embarrassing climb-down from the minister, and comes after a huge backlash from all corners.

“Make no mistake, the education secretary has been forced into doing the right thing.

“We warned that scrapping the grant would hit the poorest pupils the hardest and thankfully the Welsh Government has seen sense.

“Labour’s bonfire of education grants is causing huge concern amongst parents and teachers alike, and this u-turn is a sad indictment of the Welsh Government’s mismanagement of its resources.”

The cash will be handed out to local authorities, who will be responsible for distributing it.