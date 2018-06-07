AN APPLICATION to turn an area of open green space land into a village green is set to be decided by Torfaen council.

Llantarnam resident Linda Joseph has applied for land known locally as “The Field” in Oakfield, Cwmbran, to be added to the council’s register of town or village greens.

If the application is successful, it would put restrictions on any possible future developments.

But an independent inspector’s report prepared ahead of the licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday has recommended the application is rejected.

The land by Court Farm and Brangwyn Avenue, located at the back of Gainsborough Close and next to Plas Cwrt, Hogarth Close and Oakfield Community Centre is owned by Bron Afon Community Housing Ltd (BACH) which has objected to the application.

A village green application can be granted if it is found a “significant number of the inhabitants of any locality, or of any neighbourhood within a locality, have indulged as of right in lawful sports and pastimes on the land for a period of at least 20 years.”

BACH argues the land was bought as “recreational space” in the 1950s as part of the development of the new town of Cwmbran. It says the land has remained as public recreational space under housing laws until it became the owner in 2008.

In the application, Ms Jones says BACH plans to build homes on the land.

The inspector said the application does not meet the criteria for village green status.