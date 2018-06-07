TRIBUTES have been paid to a "loving" 32-year-old who died in a crash on Monday, June 4.

At around 9.40pm, there was a crash between a grey Mitsubishi Warrior and a pedestrian in King Street,

The pedestrian died at the scene. He can now be named as 32 year old Gareth Gibbs from the Brynmawr area and specialist officers are supporting his family.

Mr Gibbs's family have given this tribute to him: "Gareth was a loving son who would do anything to help anyone. Gareth was always able to put a smile on your face.

"Gareth will be dearly missed by his parents, Michael and Sylvia. His brothers David and Richard and their partners Tina and Rhian.

"His nieces and nephews Chloe, Matthew, Kian, Ryley and Chelsea.

"Gareth also leaves his precious son Dominic.

"We would also like to thank a local nurse, Julie, who stayed with Gareth after the accident until the end, and also those who helped to try and save him."

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently being investigated. Anyone witnesses are asked to contact Gwent Police with any information by calling 101, quoting log 582 of 4/6/18.