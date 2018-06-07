A MAN has been charged with 14 offences after swastika graffiti was sprayed onto parts of the University of South Wales' Newport city campus.

Austin Ross, 23, from Romney Close, Newport, was charged with 14 racial hatred offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court this morning.

Two swastikas appeared on a wall and pole attached to the university building on the river Usk waterfront during the late May bank holiday weekend.

Alongside one of the swastikas is a message apparently written in support of controversial far right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Lennon, who founded the English Defence League.

Ross appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court this morning and was remanded in custody. He will appear at crown court in July.