The business team at the South Wales Argus hosted an official launch for the South Wales Argus Business Awards yesterday.

The event, held at the Riverfront in Newport city centre, played host to the awards sponsors, which include Newport Now Business Improvement District, which is lead sponsor of the awards.

Newport Now manager Kevin Ward told the meeting that the BID board were delighted to be backing the awards, which will shine a light on the business sector in Newport and the surrounding area.

As part of its sponsorship deal two categories will be only open to BID levy payers. These are for the Best BID Independent of the Year and the Best BID National of the year.

Sponsors of other categories include Western Power Distribution, Newport City Council, MHA Broomfield Alexander, Kymin, and Monmouthshire Building Society.

The event also welcomed Andrea Callanan, of Inspire Me, as the main speaker.

Her energetic and engaging talk focused on the importance of employee engagement and she urged Newport to become a city known for great customer service.

The event was hosted by South Wales Argus business editor Jo Barnes, who said how excited the business team was to officially launch the awards which will become one of the highlights of the local business calendar.

South Wales Argus MD Hussain Bayoomi thanked the sponsors for backing the awards and urged all the businesses present to get their entries in before the July 20 deadline.

The business awards will be presented at an event at the Newport Centre on September 27, 2018.

To enter go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/awards/business2018/.

For more details on sponsorship packages or to buy tickets to the event contact Matt Berry on 01633 777043 or Samantha Taylor on 01633 777147.