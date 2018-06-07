FRESH concerns over environmental destruction, safety fears and an impossible strain on resources have been shared by Caldicot residents concerning a proposed housing development.

As the Argus has previously reported, a proposed plan for the Church Farm site could see 130 homes built on what is currently lush countryside near a wetland teeming with wildlife.

Developers HGH say the new site would bring “economic benefits” to Caldicot and is “a logical opportunity” to address the “significant undersupply” of housing in the area.

But there is growing unrest among Caldicot residents.

And a recent meeting held by the developers to try and alleviate fears, which the Argus also covered, has only fuelled worries further according to some, who say they were unsatisfied with the answers and attitude presented by HGH on May 30.

Speaking after the meet, resident Kevin Larkin said HGH used vague national statistics to support its arguments, and didn’t take into account the particularities of the local area.

“It was like [HGH] were reading from a script in a call centre”, he said.

“We only got stock answers and they obviously felt uncomfortable going off-script”.

Another resident, Julie Griffiths, questioned how the land, not part of Monmouthshire County Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP), was allowed to be built upon.

According to the LDP, Mrs Griffiths said, only ‘exceptional circumstances’ should allow any development to go ahead.

In a statement to the Argus, Monmouthshire County Council said that Church Farm is considered a “departure to the LDP, and the final decision will be made by planning committee”.

“Under national (Welsh) planning policy councils must have a five year housing land supply,” the council added.

“Welsh Government guidance stipulates how this is calculated. Monmouthshire currently has a 3.9 year land supply.

“Current national planning policy states that, where an authority does not have a five year housing land supply, this must be given ‘considerable weight’ when deciding planning applications for development.”

Other resident concerns related to the preservation of the nearby Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), with fears it will be damaged irreparably by the new development, and an impossible strain placed on the town’s infrastructure, with some saying that many schools are already at capacity and traffic congestion is a regular problem.

The group of residents say they plan to continue making Caldicot’s citizens aware of the proposed development by distributing posters and flyers.

They will also reach out to residents in neighbouring Caerwent, who they believe have so far been left out of any discussions.

HGH were contacted for comment.