GWENT Police’s new ‘Alcohol Diversion’ scheme allows first-time offenders to avoid a cycle of criminality, officers say.

As reported iearlier, people who commit low-level offences while under the influence of alcohol will be offered a chance to avoid a criminal record by attending an educational course, similar to current procedures for drivers caught speeding.

Online, our readers’ reactions to the new scheme were mostly negative. We took those concerns to Gwent Police and CAIS, the substance abuse organisation running the courses in the region (in partnership with TTC).

One commenter said they would be nterested in seeing re-offender rates in areas where the scheme is already in place.

When we put this to chief inspector Richard Blakemore he said that attendees’ rates of non-offending were as high as 94 per cent in some areas, with 93 per cent of attendees rating the course as ‘excellent’, and 86 per cent recognising excessive drinking was anti-social as a result.

Other readers said they felt the course was little more than a ‘money-spinner’ for its organisers.

But assistant chief constable Rhiannon Kirk said the programme would not make a profit for Gwent Police, TCC or CAIS.

“It’s not costing the taxpayer any money, it’s the person themselves who pays for the course,” she added.

“The benefits of this scheme, if we can prevent or reduce reoffending, also saves money along the track if these people are not coming back into custody or committing more offences.”

Another online reader said many drunken offenders already knew which kinds of behaviour were unacceptable, and any educational course attended would soon be forgotten once those offenders resumed drinking.

On this point, Ch Insp Blakemore stressed that the ‘Alcohol Diversion’ scheme was not set up to solve patterns of repeated offending and would instead serve to teach an important lesson to people without a history of criminal behaviour.

“The scheme is geared towards first-time offenders who make an initial mistake, and we’re hoping to change that behaviour so they don’t make a second mistake”, he said.

“If people go onto commit further offences then other sanctions will be imposed upon them.”

Clive Wolfendale, the chief executive of CAIS, said that the scheme would not only focus on the anti-social consequences of drinking too much, but also on the health risks it posed.

“There’s no doubt alcohol is a major public health problem in Wales and elsewhere currently”, he said. “It puts a huge drain on health services in Wales.

“Just go into any A&E department on a Saturday evening and look at how many of the people waiting to be treated are under the influence of drink.”

“The scheme will address the personal impact of excessive drinking”, Mr Wolfendale continued. “The aspiration is that this will keep people out of the criminal justice system and impact on their attitude to drinking. That’s a benefit all round.” ‘Alcohol Diversion’ courses will be held each month across South Wales, starting in late June.