A CHILDREN’S charity in Newport is looking for more volunteers.

Sparkle Appeal, the Serennu Children’s Centre’s official charity, have vacancies in administration, fundraising, marketing, running activities and working in the snack bar.

Trustee Sabine Maguire, said: “It is so rewarding to see the difference you can make to children’s lives by just giving a little bit of time.”

The volunteers care for over 300 children a week and were thanked during the recent Volunteers’ Week with a tea party for staff and trustees.

Meet and greet volunteer Graham Courtney said: “If you have time to spare and want an enjoyable job this is the ideal place to be.

“You meet many wonderful children and parents and it makes your day. I smile every day.”

If you are interested in supporting or volunteering at Sparkle contact the office manager at Carla.Hopkins@wales.nhs.uk or 01633 748092.