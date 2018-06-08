AN MP has backed calls for arrangements around former steelworkers' pensions to be reviewed.

Currently any profits made by the Mineworkers’ Pension scheme are shared on a 50-50 basis between the UK Government and the pensioners themselves. The agreement has reportedly made £3.4 billion for the Treasury since 1994, but members of the scheme have said this is unfair.

A delegation from the National Union of Mineworkers visited Parliament for a rally on the issue earlier this week, where they were met by Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith, who has previously campaigned for the deal to be revised.

In a speech at the rally Mr Smith said: “In south Wales we were the crucible of the industrial revolution.

“Steel and coal propelled our economy and employed hundreds of thousands of people. Whilst the British mining industry has almost gone, what’s left is mining communities like Blaenau Gwent and pensioners like my uncles.

“In 2006 there were nearly 300,000 members of the miner’s pension scheme.

“In the next 10 years it’ll go down to about 130,000.

“Those who are left deserve a financial duty of care from our government.”

Wayne Thomas of the south Wales division of the National Union of Mineworkers thanked Mr Smith for his support.

“It’s great to see Nick and other Valley MPs standing by the NUM and their families,” he said.

“A government review of the 50/50 scheme is crucial for our families.”

The deal was signed when British Steel was privatised in 1994.

It involved the the government guaranteeing the total pension pot would not fall in cash terms in exchange for 50 per cent of the profits.

Plaid Cymru South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis has also campaigned on the issue.