A statue of Newport boxing hero David ‘Bomber’ Pearce will finally be unveiled tomorrow. IAN CRAIG reports.

A FUNDRAISING campaign backed by the Argus to raise cash for a monument to the man known by many as ‘Newport’s Rocky’ will see its aim realised tomorrow.

More than £61,000 has been raised over 16 months, to pay for the statue itself, as well as the plinth, construction, shipping and transportation costs.

The monument, which will have pride of place right in the city centre opposite Friars Walk, will be unveiled by former IBF World Featherweight Champion Lee Selby, who once called Mr Pearce “one hell of a fighter”, at an event tomorrow afternoon.

Mayor of Newport Cllr Malcolm Linton will help do the honours.

The statue was put in place yesterday.

Mr Pearce’s nephew Luke, who launched the campaign said: “The statue stands for determination, inspiration, and youth.

“The #NewportRocky legacy projects will provide a platform to support local community projects and support young sportsman and sportswomen in the near future.”

The celebration will kick off at 3pm with live music, with rising star Jack Perrett performing an acoustic set.

Fusing the spirit of 90s Britpop with more contemporary influences, the Newport-born singer has won acclaim across the UK and abroad, and has been played on BBC Radio One as well as ITV’s This Morning programme.

Guitarist Joe Kelly will also perform his own brand of American-style blues-folk.

The Welsh singer cites Woody Guthrie, Neil Young, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds among his influences, and has also been played on BBC Radio.

And at 4.30pm the ever-popular Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band take the stage.

Formed 27 years ago, the band is a fixture of events such as the statue unveiling in Gwent and further afield, as well as music venues, weddings and corporate events across the region.

Made up of 11 members performing soul classics on instruments including saxophone, trumpet, trombone, guitar and keyboards, the group first got together in the basement of legendary Hollywood Club in Market Street, Newport, and has since played venues such as Liverpool’s Cavern Club, often cited as launching The Beatles, as well as London’s famous Marquee Club, where The Rolling Stones played their first-ever live show.

This will be followed by the main event as the statue if formally unveiled at 5.30pm.

Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox will also be on hand to say a few words.

Mr Peace added he was particularly grateful to the Newport BID (business improvement district) and its manger Kevin Ward for their support throughout the fundraising campaign.

“I would also like to thank everybody who has supported the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Statue Committee on it’s journey," he said.

"We are forever grateful.”

He added remaining funds would be distributed between sponsorship and community projects chosen by the fundraising committee.

The Newport-born boxer, a former steelworker, had his first professional fight in 1978 and gained worldwide fame after defeating three-time world lightweight champion Dennis Andries in 1981.

At one point ranked seventh in the world, he lifted the coveted Heavyweight Lonsdale Belt in 1983 after beating Neville Meade at Cardiff's St David's Hall to become the Welsh and British heavyweight champion, a title he never lost in the ring.

Speaking after his victory, he said: "I did it for Newport”.