TWO men have been arrested following issues in the Mon Bank Estate.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Following issues within the Mon Bank Estate in Pill, Newport, yesterday, officers have arrested two males on suspicion of vehicle interference and assault.

"Both remain in police custody at this time. The victim of the assault did not suffer any serious injuries following the incident."

Local Sergeant Jason Williams said: ‘Following these recent arrests we would like to reassure the public we are committed to tackling issues which have such a detrimental impact on the local community. If you have any concerns over crimes being committed please call us on 101 so we can take action and resolve these matters together."

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 1800117221 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.