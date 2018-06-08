THE RSPCA had to be called after a three-foot long snake was found in the gas meter of a flat in Blaenau Gwent.

Officers were called to the flat in Mill Terrace, Cwm, on Monday, June 4 after the kingsnake was found.

It is unknown whether it had strayed in there by itself of if it belonged to a previous tenant as it is not microchipped.

The reptile - which is not venomous - has been transferred to a specialist centre in the West Midlands.

Animal collection officer Stephanie Davidson said: “This must have come as a huge shock to the resident in Cwm – looking in their gas meter to find a three-foot long snake.

“Fortunately, we were able to safely rescue the snake and complete a transfer to a specialist centre in the West Midlands so proper care can be provided

“We don’t know whether the snake was a stray, or belonged to a previous tenant at the flat.

"If anyone has any information which could help return the snake to an owner, they can reach our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“This snake was not microchipped - something which can be so useful in re-uniting pets that have become lost.”

Amy Taranaski of Dudley's Proteus Reptile Trust, where the snake was taken, said: "This is an uncommon gray-banded kingsnake, and not one I have come across before here at Proteus.

"Fortunately, the snake is doing very well - is a strong weight, and seems very alert, so we're hopeful of strong progress for the animal in our care."