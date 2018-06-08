MAJOR plans to develop a semiconductor company’s £38.5million base in Newport have been approved despite concerns from some councillors regarding landscaping.

IQE’s move into the former LG plant in Imperial Park forms the next phase of the development of a hub dedicated to the research and manufacturing of compound semiconductors.

Plans for three car parks, a new internal access road, an external compound, sprinkler tanks, and refrigeration units were approved by Newport City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday. The new use of a long-abandoned site was welcomed, together with the prospect of the compound semiconductor foundry employing up to 650 people.

But several members expressed disappointment about IQE not offering a landscaping scheme to make parts of the industrial area more visually appealing. Planning officer Stephen Williams said the applicants felt it was unlikely that people other than employees or visitors would visit the site.

“The facility has a high-security element to it in that [IQE] are not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry wandering in there,” he said.

The meeting heard that there would be some landscaping at the visitor’s car park which fronts onto the main public access from Celtic Way. But Lib Dem councillor Carmel Townsend said: “It may not be a public area but it’s public to the people passing it. It does look awful. It looks stark and unimaginative.”

Labour councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi added: “When you look at Silicon Valley-like compounds where they make semiconductors, they are very attractive places.

“[The Newport semiconductor foundry] is a flagship, maybe you sacrifice a few parking spaces, but you get a more attractive setting.”

But fellow Labour councillor James Clarke called for a balance, saying: "The jobs which are creating the car parking spaces, which are creating growth within this area, may outweigh the landscaping issue on this occasion when there is landscaping elsewhere [on the site].”

The planning committee decided to approve the planning application despite their concerns, although Cllr Al-Nuaimi made it clear that he had hoped for “beefed up” landscaping conditions to be added.