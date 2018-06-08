A BIKE ride with a unique twist is taking place this weekend.

The Dalmatian Bike Ride, organised by Acorn, will take place for its sixth year tomorrow.

The charitable event donates to St David’s Hospice Care, which they have already raised over £178,000 for.

Mastermind, Dave Rees, started the bike ride with his colleagues following the death of his father-in-law, John Dixon who was cared for in St Anne’s Hospice.

Mr Rees said: “In the first year we were aiming for £2,500 and now we are £72,000 away from £250,000.

“We probably won’t reach that this year, but I’m confident about next year.

“There were 40 people the first year. Since then it has grown and grown and grown.

“Every year new people join and the next year they return and bring along friends. It is just going from strength to strength.

“The support from local businesses is fantastic.”

Riders can choose between four routes and they can join spectators at the Finish Festival & Barbecue, hosted by The Priory.

Wessex Garage has provided a lead car and Cruella de Ville will be at the after party, joined by her pack of dalmatians.

“In the past we have had as many as 20 dalmatians, and as few as six, but if everyone follows through there should be a few dozen,” added Mr Rees.

For more information on the event go to dalmatianbikeride.com or follow @dallybike