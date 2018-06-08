POLITICAL differences were put aside as politicians came together to celebrate strides made in the recognition of the rights of LGBT people 30 years since the introduction of the controversial section 28.

First minister Carwyn Jones and Conservative Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay were among speakers at a reception at the Senedd hosted by LGBT online newspaper Pink News on Thursday.

Section 28 of the Local Government Act 1988 stated schools "shall not intentionally promote homosexuality or publish material with the intention of promoting homosexuality" or "promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship".

And last month the Welsh Government announced a major revamp to sex and relationships education in Wales' schools, which will move beyond the biological aspects to include issues including consent and LGBT inclusion.

Speaking at the reception on Thursday evening Mr Jones said it was important to do more than simply pay lip service to the rights of LGBT people.

"Too often we assume the LGBT community knows politicians are on their side," he said. "But we don't say it often enough."

He added, although he believed Wales and the UK had "come a long way" since the introduction of section 28, there was still far more to be done.

"We have to make sure those days never, ever return," he said.

"Section 28 is consigned to history, but its consequences can sill be felt in the education system."

He added: "Sometimes we think the battles are all won, and sometimes they are. But they have a habit of re-emerging."

And Mr Ramsay said the impact of section 28 should "teach us a powerful lesson about how we treat other human beings".

"Section 28 was divisive and callous and I am delighted that it has been consigned to the history books," he said. "But we cannot and should not forget the way that the LGBT community was treated.

"There remain lessons to be learned from section 28 and the impact that it had, not just on minority groups in Britain, but on wider society."

He added: "In 30 years, thankfully, Britain has changed. Wales has changed.

"Our political leaders have changed.

"In a modern and compassionate Wales, everyone should have the freedom to truly be themselves without fear and I wholeheartedly welcome the progress our country is making."

Counsel general Jeremy Miles, one of three openly-gay AMs currently serving in the Assembly, also spoke at the event, and said: "There is nothing we can do which is more valuable in life than to help someone be themselves."

Among those to attend the reception was Rainbow Newport chairman and founder Adam Smith, who said he was delighted to see the number of people who had turned out to support the event.

"There is still a lot of work for the LGBT community and allies to do to ensure we get the equality that we deserve as human beings," he said.

Speaking before the event, chief executive and editor-in-chief of PinkNews Benjamin Cohen said: “There has been a fantastic response from the Welsh political sphere to the introduction of this new legislation, which will make LGBT+ relationship and sex education compulsory in the Welsh curriculum – showing that Wales continues to lead the UK in terms of LGBT+ inclusion.

“PinkNews is pleased to see both the interest and enthusiasm to improve Welsh education, promoting a truly diverse and inclusive society for the benefit of all.”

Wales' new sex and relationships education model will be fully in place by 2022.

Section 28 was repealed in Scotland in 2000 and the rest of the UK in 2003.