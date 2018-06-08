A DRUNKEN woman who kicked, bit and spat in a police officer’s face has been spared an immediate prison sentence and ordered to pay him compensation.

Katie Owen was blasted by Judge Michael Fitton QC for her “vile” attack on PC Michael Sharman in Newport.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt told Cardiff Crown Court how the unemployed 20-year-old had to have a spit hood placed over her head after she assaulted the officer.

The mesh fabric hoods are used by many police forces in Wales and England to prevent arrested people spitting or biting.

Mr Hewitt said police had been called to Conway Croft at around 4am in the morning of April 3 after a report of an “altercation” and a number of people were issued with a dispersal notice.

They were soon called back after a bottle had been smashed and Owen was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Hewitt said: “As the police tried to handcuff and restrain her a number of times, she kicked PC Sharman in the leg and spat in his face, full force , as he described it.”

The court then heard how Owen bit one of the officer’s thumbs, drawing blood.

She admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being drunk and disorderly.

Matthew Thomas, mitigating, said his client, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool, was of previous good character.

He added: “She is unemployed, living on benefits. She is living between her mum and dad’s house. She is not a lady of means.”

The judge said this had been a sustained assault on a police officer who was only carrying out his duty

Turning to Owen, he told her: “Your behaviour was utterly disgraceful. You were drunk and violent.

“What you did was completely unjustified and vile.”

But Judge Fitton said she was a young woman with no previous convictions and was suffering from “mental health issues, which is highly relevant”.

He jailed her for seven months, suspended for 12 months, ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and undergo a rehabilitation work programme for 20 days.

Owen must pay PC Sharman £300 in compensation and a £140 victim surcharge.