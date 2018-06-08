IT SEEMS when it comes to parking offences in Newport, no one is above the law – as the police found out to their cost.

A visitor to Gwent from the neighbouring South Wales Police area must have got a shock to return to their patrol car only to find a parking ticket waiting for them on their windscreen.

It seems that the vigilant traffic warden patrolling the Faulkner Road car park outside Newport Crown Court on Thursday morning wasn’t afraid of rustling the feathers of the boys and girls in blue.

The driver had actually committed two cardinal sins in the eyes of any self-respecting custodian.

Not only was the Peugeot not parked in a bay, it also didn’t have a ticket on display.

The offender has 10 working days to pay the £35 fine before it increases to £70.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “We will look into the circumstances to establish whether there was a justifiable reason for the police car being parked at this location.”