CHARITY workers, carers and nurses are among the Gwent citizens recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Patricia Fernon, a Ministry of Defence worker from Chepstow, has been awarded the OBE for services to defence procurement.

Ms Fernon said she felt “delighted and very humble” that she had been recognised to receive such an award.

“This honour is the pinnacle of my career and recognises my efforts in procuring equipment for our Armed Forces”, Ms Fernon said.

“I love my job, the people I work with and the satisfaction of making a difference in supporting our Armed Forces.”

Ms Fernon, a keen golfer, said the highlights of her career have been operational and overseas tours to the Falkland Islands, Bosnia and Washington DC.

Other recipients of the OBE were Robert Hudson, of Bassaleg, for services to the NHS in Wales and Robert James, of Caerphilly County Borough, for services to exports in the aerospace industry.

Christopher Koehli from Cwmbran and Steven Reynolds from Croespenmaen have both been awarded MBEs.

Mr Koehli, 65, won his award for services to carers and healthcare in Wales.

Mr Koehli worked the Audit Commission and lives in Croesyceiliog. He was formally an independent member of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and his work particularly focused on championing the design of services for patients and using his expertise to advise on improving the performance of health services to ensure they are of the highest quality.

He said: “I got a letter six week ago. I was very surprised when I got the letter. I wasn’t expecting it.“I represented carers’ interests and I am passionate about that and would like to see carer roles recognised. There are 37,000 carers in Wales and many of them are not identified carers, because they are unregistered, around Wales and it is important that health bodies and others recognise them and do all they can to help carers to carry on their great work. That is my main motivation for my work.”

Mr Reynolds, 66, was granted his honour because of his services to the UK cinema industry, spending his whole career working for and on behalf of independent cinemas throughout the UK, and contributing to the preservation of many small cinemas.

He said: “I thought it was a hoax when I got the letter, but I am absolutely honoured and over the moon. It’s not just for myself it is for my family as well. They have been a massive support to me and I couldn’t do it without them.”

He started as a projectionist in 1967 and worked for EMI in Birmingham, then later London and looked after their cinemas in the capital. He returned to Wales in 1974 and operated cinemas including the Scala in Pontypool. He set up Four Seasons Entertainment in 1974 and it still program independent cinemas.

He also helped smaller independent cinemas switch to digital film as well as his involvement in the Maxime in Blackwood.

He said: “I have given new directors and producers a chance to be shown when much bigger companies often don’t give chance.”

As well as his professional work, Mr Reynolds was involved in the Maxime Cinema in Blackwood.

“When I heard the bingo was closing I helped secure the building. People said I was mad and that it would never been a success. We faced huge opposition, but we stuck at it and intend to continue.

“I got Picturedrome to take on the cinema and I came up with the pricing of £2.50 during the week and £3.50 at weekends. We now have 350,000 people attending the cinema every year.

“It’s my firm belief that cinema should be a habit and not a treat.”

Kim Williamson of Caerphilly County Borough was also awarded the MBE for services to law and order. Ms Williamson is an Inclusion and Community Engagement Manager for the Crown Prosecution Service.

Trevor Palmer from Newport has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to people with disabilities in Wales.

Mr Palmer has worked in the disability sector since 1994, when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He is a director of Disability Wales and a member of the National Partnership Board for social care in Wales. “It’s a great privilege to receive such an honour”, Mr Palmer said. “It will inspire me to be more pro-active in my work.”

Mr Palmer runs GL100, a disability advisory service employing people with disabilities. His many roles in organisations for people with disabilities include a trusteeship of See Around Britain, an app through which users can check venues for disabled access and facilities.

Also awarded the BEM were Lyndon Baglin, of Chepstow, for services to brass band music; Dr Derek McPherson, of Monmouthshire, for services to education and charity; Martin Perry, of Newport, for services to intellectual property and to charity; and Alison Pugh, of Blaina, for services to haematology and cancer care.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Services’ chief fire officer, Huw Jakeway, has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

Mr Jakeway has held every rank and position in the fire service since he joined as an operational firefighter in 1990.

He said he was “shocked and surprised” at the news of his nomination for his years of dedication to a job that he loves.

“Not a day has gone by when I haven’t enjoyed my work”, Mr Jakeway said. “It’s the most satisfying and rewarding job I’ve ever done.”

“I am immensely proud, personally, but I see the award as being received on behalf of everyone in the fire service”, Mr Jakeway said.

This weekend, Mr Jakeway will have a quiet celebration with his family, before preparing for a ‘Bridge to Brighton’ cycling event to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Mr Jakeway and his colleagues depart from Chepstow Fire Station on Thursday morning.

Reacting to the honours list,

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: “It is with great delight that I congratulate those who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. These honours acknowledge the incredible achievements of outstanding individuals who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others and inspire those around them.I am proud to see people from all walks of Welsh life being recognised for their achievements and I am grateful for their commitment and dedication to their communities. Congratulations to you all.”