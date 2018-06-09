EVENTS such as the Abergavenny Food Festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, are key to driving tourism to Wales, South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar has said.

Speaking in the Assembly this week the Conservative AM said: “Festivals in Wales are a great opportunity for attracting tourists and boosting local economies.

“For example, Abergavenny Food Festival has grown to be one of the largest food festivals in the United Kingdom, attracting more than 30,000 visitors to Abergavenny and generating an estimated £4 million for this local economy.”

Addressing economy and transport secretary Ken Skates, he asked: “What discussions has the cabinet secretary had with cabinet colleagues to support food festivals, such as Abergavenny, to increase tourism and the economy across Wales?”

Mr Skates replied: “The Abergavenny Food Festival is amongst many, many food festivals in Wales that are growing strong.

“We support a huge number of food and drink festivals now in Wales, because they don't just support in turn small and micro businesses in that sector, they also attract many visitors in to Wales.

“So, in addition to congratulating the organisers of the Abergavenny Food Festival, I'd also like to congratulate those organisers of other festivals where food and drink take centre stage, and also organisers of festivals where food and drink acts as added value.”

This year’s Abergavenny Food Festival will be held on Saturday, September 15, and the following day.