THERE is a busy weekend ahead for Newport. Here is a little bit about what’s on.

The eagerly awaited unveiling of Newport’s Rocky statue will take place tomorrow.

After 16 months of hard-work and fundraising, Newport boxer’s – David ‘Bomber’ Pearce – legacy will live on outside Riverfront Theatre.

There will be live music from 3pm, with the statue being revealed to the public from 5pm.

A car rally is also taking place tomorrow.

The Festival of Classics car rally will see vintage and classic vehicles parked on High Street and Commercial Street.

Last year it attracted hundreds, so a big buzz is expected this year.

And Newport Market will be hosting a flea market.

This follows on from successful attempts at a Wednesday flea market, and will take place between 10am and 3pm.

It will take place on the ground floor of Newport Market.

