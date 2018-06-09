Newport finally has a statue of hometown hero David ‘Bomber’ Pearce. IAN CRAIG takes a look back at the campaign to raise cash for the monument.

IT’S been a long road, but a statue celebrating Newport boxing hero David ‘Bomber’ Pearce finally has pride of place in the city centre.

To appreciate the work which has led to this point we have to go back to 2016, when the legendary boxer’s nephew Luke Pearce launched the Newport’s Rocky campaign, which was backed by the Argus every step of the way.

The RAF officer had long dreamed of setting up a permanent monument to his uncle, who died in 2000.

The original plan was to set the statue up on the traffic island known locally as Gilligan’s Island, facing the nearby St Joseph’s boxing gym. The location was later moved to the riverside opposite Friars Walk, where it will be passed by thousands of people every day.

The campaign quickly gained momentum, using the hashtag #NewportsRocky.

Although the original funding goal was £35,000, which was raised in just one year, the final amount raised was £61,000, with the remaining funds paying for the plinth, plaque, delivery and construction, while any cash left over will be given to a number of local causes.

Supporters from across the city rallied around to support the campaign, with fundraising events including a question and answer session with legendary boxer Lee Selby - who once called Mr Pearce “one hell of a fighter” and will be at the statue’s unveiling on Saturday - as well as a race night, benefit concert, a black tie dinner at Tredegar Park golf club and many more.

Mysterious street artist RISE also created a limited series of 22 prints depicting the legendary boxer, with funds going towards the campaign, and Newbridge artist Patrick Killian, himself a former boxer, created a painting of Mr Pearce.

The life-size statue itself was sculpted by Laury Dizengremel. Luke Pearce said he had picked her having been impressed by her previous work, including a statue of Gwent rugby player Ken Jones, which stands in his hometown of Blaeanavon.

Luke Pearce said he was grateful to everyone who had helped out in the campaign or donated to the fund, singling out the Newport BID (Business Improvement District) and its manger, former Argus editor Kevin Ward, for particular praise for its support throughout the fundraising campaign.

“I would also like to thank everybody who has supported the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Statue Committee on it’s journey,” he said.

“We are forever grateful.”

He also thanked Ponthir-based Kyle’s Transport Services Ltd, Prestige Memorials of Risca, Oakdale’s Memsafe Ltd, funeral directors Michael G Ryan Sons and Daughters Ltd and Newport City Council’s street scene department, as well as the council as a whole for helping out with getting the statue into place opposite Friars Walk.

“Without the support from the construction team we would not have been able to make this possible,” he said.

“Thank you so much”

He added: “The statue stands for determination, inspiration, and youth.

“The #NewportRocky legacy projects will provide a platform to support local community projects and support young sportsman and sportswomen in the near future.”

The Newport-born boxer, a former steelworker, had his first professional fight in 1978 and gained worldwide fame after defeating three-time world lightweight champion Dennis Andries in 1981.

Often seen training in Newport’s Belle Vue Park, he also defeated a number of top heavyweights by knockout in his career, including Denton Ruddock, Larry McDonald, Ishaq Hussain, Gordon Ferris and Albert Syben. He also overcame John Tate and Mary Konate in bouts in Beaconsfield, California.

At one point ranked seventh in the world, he lifted the coveted Heavyweight Lonsdale Belt in 1983 after beating Neville Meade at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall to become the Welsh and British heavyweight champion, a title he never lost in the ring.

Speaking after his victory, he said: “I did it for Newport”.

He was just 41 year old when he died in 2000.

Around 2,000 people lined the streets of Newport for his funeral.

l The statue will be officially unveiled by Lee Selby and mayor of Newport Cllr Malcolm Linton at 5.30pm on Saturday. The event will also include music by Jack Perrett, Joe Kelly and the ever-popular Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band.