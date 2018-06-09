A THUG who disfigured a man with cerebral palsy after breaking his eye socket, cheekbone and nose in a “cowardly” unprovoked attack has been jailed.

Matthew Bolt left Andrew Jones, who has cerebral palsy, with horrendous injuries after hitting him with a single punch as he sat waiting for a taxi to go home following a night out in Newport city centre.

A victim impact statement read by prosecutor Rosamund Rutter revealed how the brutal assault has left him scarred for life.

Newport Crown Court heard how the 20-year-old Mr Jones, from Cwmbran, could lose the sight in his left eye if he were to undergo reconstructive surgery to rebuild that shattered side of his face.

The victim, who was not in court, said that he was now unable to pursue his two main hobbies, playing football and pool, and had to miss going on tour with the Wales Under-23s side in the latter sport as a result of his injuries.

He has also lost out financially as he was forced to take time off from his temporary contract job with Torfaen council’s recycling department to recover.

Bolt, of Fairhill Walk, Fairwater, Cwmbran, who was sentenced on the eve of his 21st birthday, admitted causing grievous bodily harm near Newport railway station on March 31 this year.

Miss Rutter said the defendant attacked Mr Jones after getting out of a taxi with friends.

One of Bolt’s companions, Alexis Harrison had spoken to the victim about an old quarrel between him and her father that was now settled.

The court was told that the defendant misunderstood the situation and launched the unprovoked assault on an oblivious Mr Jones who was by then sitting down and facing away from him.

After punching him, Bolt ran away but the attack was witnessed by police officers who followed him and arrested him in the Courtyard pub.

Miss Rutter said the defendant initially claimed to officers that he was Connor Bolt before going on to make full admissions and plead guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said his client had been unaware before the attack that Mr Jones had cerebral palsy.

He added that Bolt had shown “genuine remorse” and was “disgusted” by his actions.

Mr Roberts said the defendant had been drinking and had previously taken cocaine but was not under the influence of drugs that night and was seeking help to overcome substance misuse.

Judge Tom Crowther QC told Bolt he was a “slight man who looked to physically dominate Mr Jones” and added that he had attacked him because he thought it was “fun”.

He was jailed for 20 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Outside the court, Mr Jones’ mother, Helen Healey, 43, said: “We are pleased with the sentence for what was a sneaky and cowardly attack on my son who was unable to fight back.

“Since the publicity surrounding the case, so many people who didn’t know about the assault have come forward to wish him well.

"Drew didn’t realise just how many good friends he has.”