Kitten season is well and truly upon us and so Gwent Cats Protection would like to introduce Dewey and Daisy, a gorgeous brother and sister looking for their forever home.

Dewey and Daisy are 8 weeks old, and are confident and well socialised kittens. They were hand reared and are very close, so we need them to stay together. They would be suitable for most homes including those with other pets or children as they are a friendly and playful pair. Adopting a pair of sibling kittens is great fun as you get to watch them play together and the relationship between them grow too. It's a great option in working families.

If you are looking for a kitten please approach a rescue rather than responding to a 'for sale' advert. We hear terrible stories of cats who are practically still kittens themselves carrying litters again and again, which puts all of them at great risk. The Cats Protection adoption fee (£50 per kitten) covers them being vaccinated, microchipped along with a voucher for free neutering when they are old enough. They have also had flea and worm treatments and so it works out much cheaper than doing these things in addition to a purchase cost.

If you can offer Dewey and Daisy a home then please do get in touch!

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch

On the 23rd June we're holding our Cats Protection Gwent Garden Party at Heol-Las, St Brides, Newport (NP10 8SQ). We'll have lovely plants for sale, home made cake and a BBQ and we'll be raising much needed funds for the many cats and kittens in our care. Doors open at 2pm and we'd love to see you there!