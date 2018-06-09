SHOP Local this week visits Skinner Street in Newport City Centre where you will always find something different.

Black Bear Vintage is an independent business. Formerly on Commercial Street, the store was relocated to Skinner Street last October.

The shop sells vintage goods, ranging from clothes and accessories to homeware and artwork.

Chris Baldwin owns Black Bear Vintage and said: “We sell everything in the way of vintage at the lowest prices possible.

“We understand there’s not necessarily a lot of money in South Wales, so we try to reflect that in our pricing.”

Not surprisingly, Mr Baldwin is a supporter of local, independent trade, saying: “I’m born and bred in Newport and hoping to bring something back to the town centre.

“When shopping locally you’re supporting someone’s dreams and aspirations and providing jobs for local people.

“Local stores make a city different.

“It works for Bristol, it works for Bath, it works for Cardiff. Why it can’t work in Newport I don’t know.

“The council has a hard job, but supporting local businesses is important.

“Hopefully people knowing more about us and where we are - on Skinner Street - will help.”

And he said it wouldhelp if business rates could be lowered as he had known some small businesses just could not afford them so had been forced to leave.

For those having a bad hair day, Hairspray Wales Ltd, is the perfect place to go, costing just £9.90 for a cut.

The well-established hair salon has been part of the city centre almost 10 years, but scaffolding on the shop front has affected business.

Owner, Sandra Oliver, said: “We are local, born and bred in Newport literally all our lives.

“There aren’t many local businesses left here, which is why it’s so important to support them.

“I bought my premises outright many year ago, so for me personally unit prices aren’t a problem, but I’m sure they are for other people.

“Newport City Council have taken over Albany Chambers and we’re very hopeful that they’re going to give us a brand new shop front

“This will upgrade Skinner Street as a whole.”

Phone repairs shop, Hello-Tek, is an ideal local place to visit if your phone is broken or in need of accessories.

Owner, James Jones, said: “I think it’s important to promote local businesses, as then we can make the shops look better.

“People who don’t shop locally are putting money into big businesses, which already have too much money.

“The small businesses are struggling, so it would be good to go to local shops.”

Arnolds Electrical Ltd, established in 1808, is still going strong and offers a wide range of modern and traditional lighting.