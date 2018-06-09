A LIFEBOAT rescue crew from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) was called into action on the River Usk in the early hours of Saturday to rescue people swimming in the water.

At 5.20am on Saturday, rescuers from SARA’s Newport Lifeboat Station responded to a request to assist South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who had received reports of two swimmers getting into difficulties under Newport’s George Street Bridge.

The SARA crew were on hand to give first aid to the swimmers, one of whom had been in the water for almost half an hour before he was rescued.

A spokesman from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) said: "Our SARA Newport Lifeboat Crew was called out this morning at 5am.

"An immediate launch was requested to assist South Wales Fire and Rescue Service with persons in the water on the River Usk at Newport.

"The casualties were in fact rescued by the Fire Service boat; our crew assisted with first aid provision, especially to one chap who had been in the water for almost half an hour, before handing over to the Ambulance Service."

Anthony Perrett, from Newport, was the Coxswain who attended as part of the SARA crew. He said: “We are always pleased to work with the Fire Service and I am proud of the standard of casualty care which the crew were able to deliver in this emergency situation.”