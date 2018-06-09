SEVERAL people were rescued from the River Usk in the early hours of Saturday morning after being stranded

A spokesman from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) said: "Our SARA Newport Lifeboat Crew was called out this morning at 5am.

"An immediate launch was requested to assist South Wales Fire and Rescue Service with persons in the water on the River Usk at Newport.

"The casualties were in fact rescued by the Fire Service boat; our crew assisted with first aid provision, especially to one chap who had been in the water for almost half an hour, before handing over to the Ambulance Service."