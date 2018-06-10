SHOPPERS in Newport city centre got the chance to have a look at some stunning classic cars and other vehicles while enjoying tasty street food and live music.

Newport Now, the city centre’s Business Improvement District (BID), staged its annual Festival of Classics – an exhibition of classic and vintage vehicles in High Street and Westgate Square - on Saturday.

Vehicles on show ranged from a double decker bus to Hillman Imps, and from classic Ford Sierras to one of the motorcycles from 1970s TV cop programme CHIPs.

The event was expanded this year and visitors to the city centre were also treated to a variety of street and artisan food, along with crafts stalls, in Commercial Street provided by Cotyledon Markets, while music fans were able to enjoy bands including Taffy Was A Thief playing outside McCann’s Rock ‘n’ Ale Bar in High Street, adding to the carnival atmosphere on the day.

There was also a flea market in Newport Indoor Market.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “It was an excellent event, with fantastic weather and thousands of people in the city centre enjoying the classic cars, sampling the street market, or using our brilliant shops and indoor market.

“One of the themes of the BID’s five-year business plan is organising or sponsoring events that increase city centre footfall and the Festival of Classics certainly did that.”