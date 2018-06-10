NATIONAL Farmers’ Union (NFU Cymru) members from across Monmouthshire have met with their constituency MP, David Davies, to discuss how developments in Brexit talks will impact upon the region’s agriculture.

Among other issues, members raised concerns over the the shape of the UK’s future agricultural policy.

At present, the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding accounts for 81 per cent of net profits across Wales’ farms, according to NFU Cymru. This leaves the industry “especially exposed” to any changes to the level of support paid to farmers, the union said.

Funding to Welsh farms could be reduced by as much as half, NFU Cymru alleged, if the UK’s future agricultural policy was re-calculated according to population.

Responding to these concerns, Mr Davies said: “The UK Government has already made it clear that funding will remain at exactly the same level throughout this Parliament and that future farm payments will continue. I am a keen supporter of Brexit and I am confident we can get an outcome which is good for farmers.”