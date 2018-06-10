RECRUITS for a new Black Mountains environmental campaign recently completed their first session on Table Mountain.

The new Mountain and Moorland Ambassadors will aim to raise local awareness of the issues facing the Black Mountains, which spread across Monmouthshire and Powys.

Participants will learn about local farming practices and be taught about the region’s history, geology and archaeology.

Through training sessions on other topics like visitor management, the new ambassadors will work towards improving the long-term sustainable management of the region.

The group of ambassadors will be expected to work closely with the tourism industry.

Julian Atkins, CEO Brecon Beacons National Park said: “The Mountain and Moorland Ambassador course allows participants to gain an in depth knowledge of the area which can then be passed on to visitors.

“We hope the course will improve knowledge within the tourism industry of the needs of land managers.”