THE rules through which Wales' next first minister is elected could be changed in time to elect Carwyn Jones' successor.

It has been announced ex-Torfaen MP Lord Murphy is to lead an interview review within Welsh Labour focusing on the method of electing the party's leader and deputy leader, looking at whether the current election college system should be overturned.

This will be completed in time to elect the new party leader when Carwyn Jones steps down at the end of year, with a special conference to decide on any potential rule change be held in September.

The review is being held following controversy at the party's spring conference, where Swansea West MP Carolyn Harris was elected as deputy leader, despite Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan winning a greater number of votes.

Under the electoral college system votes by party members account for one third of the overall vote, while AMs, MPs and MEP Derek Vaughan also account for a third, and the final third is allocated to trade unions and affiliated bodies.

Many in the party have previously called for the system to be overturned in favour of one-member-one-vote system, through which every vote is equal regardless of who it is cast by, and was used to twice elect Jeremy Corbyn as the party's national leader. Although the party's executive committee had so far resisted a review, pressure from within the party intensified following Mrs Harris' election.

Mr Jones said: “Welsh Labour is at its best when it harnesses the passion, energy and ideas of all those who share our values.

"Over the last few years, our membership has risen significantly, and our Welsh Labour Democracy Review will allow us to ensure that our structures are fair, open, and match the needs of the mass membership organisation that we have become.

“I am delighted that Lord Murphy has agreed to lead the review, which will complement our engagement with the current UK Labour process.

"It is right and proper that we in Welsh Labour make decisions here in Wales that work best for Wales, and we will draw on the contributions of all our members and affiliates as we reform and strengthen our party to ensure we can best serve the people of Wales."

Chairwoman of the party's Welsh Executive Committee Margaret Thomas said: “In the face of the Conservatives’ cruel austerity agenda, it is vital that our Welsh Labour movement is in the strongest possible position, able to take the fight to the Tories and protect Welsh communities against the worst excesses of austerity.

“Welsh Labour’s democracy review will allow us to do just that, drawing on the passion and energy of the whole Welsh Labour family – members, trade unionists, and affiliates – as we look to strengthen our party and continue standing up for the people of Wales."

A second stage looking at all other devolved aspects of the Welsh party's work will report back to the party's spring conference next year.