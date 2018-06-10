RADIO and TV presenter Jenni Falconer is the latest figure to be announced to be taking part in this year's Celebrity Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Other stars taking part in this year's tournament include actor James Nesbitt, TV presenter Denise Van Outen and rugby legend Mike Tindall.

TV presenter Bradley Walsh and rugby players Scott Quinnell and Stuart Hogg are also taking part in the popular annual event, which this year will be held from Saturday, June 30.

As well as star-studded golf action, the two-day event, which will see teams representing Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland face off, will also include live music and food and drink at a special tented village.

For more information on the event or tickets visit celtic-manor.com/whats-on/the-celebrity-cup