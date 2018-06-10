ABOUT 200 runners took part in an annual fundraising fun run for the Royal Gwent Hospital's cardiology department - now its 34th year - on Sunday.

Participants in the annual event had the chance to take part in 5km or 10km routes around the grounds of the historic Tredegar House in the glorious sunshine.

Organiser Steve Richards had triple bypass surgery a number of years ago and got involved with the fundraising committee to give something back.

He said: "The function of the fund is to raise money for additional equipment, other than what is provided by the NHS.

"This year we've provided a plasma scalpel. We also supply training for support staff as well as routine equipment like additional blood pressure monitors, which makes life a bit easier."

Speaking before the run set off he added: "We've got good weather and it's a beautiful course."

Mayor of Newport Cllr Malcolm Linton opened the race in one his first official functions since being appointed to the role. In a speech to participants he said: "Well done to everyone running today because all the money you raise through sponsorship will go towards providing the cardiologists at the Royal Gwent to providing critical blood tests

"This will allow patients to have their results instantly instead of having to wait for them to come back from a lab.

"I know how important this event is to the fundraising team who have been working very hard behind the scenes."

When the run was first founded it set off from the Royal Gwent Hospital and ended at Usk Rugby Club. But this eventually became too complicated to marshal, and more recent events have taken place at Tredegar House.

The hospital's cardiology fund was founded by Dr John Davies and has raised more than £1 million since its inception in 1983.

For more information visit cardiologyfundroyalgwentnewport.com