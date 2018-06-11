PRISON sentences for people not paying their council tax could be scrapped in Wales.

Being found guilty of not paying council tax can currently carry a prison sentence of up to three months.

But now finance secretary Mark Drakeford has proposed stopping courts from jailing people for the crime, saying it can unnecessarily penalise people who have got into debt through no fault of their own.

Mr Drakeford said: “My view is that getting into debt is not a crime.

"The sanction of imprisonment is an outdated and disproportionate response to a civil debt issue. There is significant additional cost to the public purse of imprisoning individuals and such action does nothing to address the reasons for the debt owed to the local authority or to reduce the debt.

"In many cases, it makes the situation worse.

“We must also consider the longer term impact on the wellbeing and future prospects of people who are committed to prison and the effect on their families.

"There is also a knock-on impact on other public services, as more support is often needed by someone who is committed to prison and their family."

Mr Drakeford added: “The Welsh Government cannot take action in respect of the operation of the courts, as responsibility for this is not devolved.

"But we do have powers to amend the existing enforcement regime to remove the power to commit people to prison in Wales for non-payment of council tax.

"I believe this is the right thing to do at this time.

“There are other, more appropriate enforcement actions which local authorities can use to seek payment of civil debts.”

Last year the High Court ruled a Bridgend woman had been unlawfully jailed for failing to pay off her council tax debt.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have already scrapped prison sentences for non-payment of council tax.

A 12-week consultation into the proposals has been launched, with new regulations to be laid in early 2019.