MAJOR reforms to links between the NHS and social care in Wales, with the goal of keeping people from getting to the point where they need to go to hospital, have been announced.

Health and social care secretary Vaughan Gething has announced £100 million is to be invested into a Transformation Fund, which will improve care in the community, with patients only going to hospital when it is essential.

It is hoped the fund will address increasing pressure on hospitals, leading to lengthening waiting lists and cancelled operations, which has been largely blamed on a lack of social care services.

Mr Gething said: “This year we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS, which was born here in Wales. We remain hugely proud of its achievements and all who work within it.

"However, it is clear that much has changed in those 70 years. With an increase in life expectancy and our continued public health challenges the service is facing increasing pressure.

“Today’s plan sets out our vision for the future – it looks at how we will adapt to meet these future challenges and transform the way we deliver health and social care.

"We will deliver that change and remain true to the core values of the NHS to provide free healthcare for all.”