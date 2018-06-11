A NEW way of delivering community services is being considered by Newport City Council.

Cabinet members are expected to approve the development of a Neighbourhood Hub serving East Newport as a pilot project.

According to a council report, the hub would transform Ringland Community Centre “to look and feel like a modern open community

facility.”

The hub, requiring £1.7m of investment, would offer access to public computers, voluntary services, cafe facilities and room hire.

It would also act as the hub for community services serving Alway, Somerton, Newport East and Beaufort Centre.

The hub is scheduled to be completed by May 2019, and if it is successful the scheme could be rolled out across Newport.

Further preferred neighbourhood hubs have been identified across Newport.

A north hub would be based at Bettws Community Centre, serving Malpas and Shaftsbury, a central hub at Pill Millenium Centre, serving Old Pill Library and Community House, and a west hub at Maesglas Community Centre serving Gaer and Duffryn.

The four hub model is expected to cost nearly £4million if later approved.

A council project team has looked at neighbourhood hub schemes across the UK and is using the Cardiff City Council Hub model as a blueprint.

Three options will be considered by cabinet members – continuing with the current format, implementing a city wide Neighbourhood programme (four hub model), or the preferred option of a single hub pilot scheme with a view to full implementation at a later date – at the meeting on Thursday.

Currently neighbourhood services are delivered through a number of community facilities that include schools, community centres, churches and libraries.

A total of 74 buildings deliver community services across the city.

Maintenance backlog costs are estimated to be more than £35million.

Disadvantages of the current model include the sustainability of the buildings and ‘fragmentation’ of services, according to a report prepared ahead of the meeting.

The neighbourhood hub model is expected to improve ICT facilities and save the council money.

The report states: “As an authority we have an opportunity to place ourselves at the forefront of service delivery providing a 21st century offer and sustaining this for the future for the residents of Newport.”

It is estimated the council would need to borrow just over £1million to implement the four hubs, or £750,000 for one hub only, dependent on the amount of funding available from grants.

However the scheme is estimated to save between £500,000 and £600,000 per year.