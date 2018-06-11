STAFF at a Newport branch of Iceland have been recognised for raising £4,716 for dementia support and research.

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation recently announced Alzheimer’s Society would be their chosen charity for a second year.

Workers from the supermarket’s Commercial Street branch received special praise when their store was announced as Iceland’s third-highest fundraising store in the UK.

Store manager Anthony Jones was presented with a trophy to celebrate his staff’s special achievement.

Paula Langston, the Alzheimer’s Society’s regional fundraising manager , paid tribute to the hard-working staff at the Commercial Street branch and at Iceland stores across the country.

“The Newport store should be extremely proud of their achievement in raising this amount for people with dementia”, Ms Langston said.

“We want to say a huge thank you for all their efforts which will directly support people affected by dementia through our innovative and inclusive services.

“We are delighted with Iceland’s support as charity partner and overwhelmed by staff commitment to fundraising over the past year.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, there are currently 45,000 people living with dementia in Wales, half of whom are yet to receive a formal diagnosis.

You can contact the group’s National Dementia Helpline on 0300 2221122.