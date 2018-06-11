WHAT are Wales’ greatest assets?

Rain, tide and hills.

We can guarantee a sumptuous supply of all three for eternity.

We invest in hydro with Dinowig and 50 small generators that give us clean, environmentally benign energy equivalent to a nuclear power station.

Exploiting the mighty power of the cliff of water that surges around our coasts twice a day should be irresistible.

The Swansea lagoon could justify massive tidal power schemes from Newport and Cardiff that will be green, British, non-carbon and everlasting.

Why are the government timidly hesitating while planning to waste billions of pounds on new nuclear power stations that are always over-budget and years late?

Tories, stop vacillating! Give us the tidal power that can be a world leader for Wales.

Our favourite Gwent Tory never fails to entertain.

Monmouth MP David Davies has questioned whether the NHS should fund vital life-extending drugs for the elderly.

Mr Davies, 47, told talk RADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer: “There are drugs out there that will keep people alive for a few months longer, maybe being delivered at the end of what might have been a long and productive life at enormous expense.

“And I think we need an honest debate about the cost of some of these drugs because I’d like to see people in their – young people of course getting access to this – but I’m not sure how justifiable it is.

“And this is difficult to say, when somebody is in their 80s, and they’re at the end of what’s been a long and happy life, to try and keep somebody alive for an extra couple of months.”

We get your drift David.

As a fellow MP aged 83 I do not warm to your argument.

Neither will many of your constituents who resent plans to abandon the healthcare that they have been investing in since 1948.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Coincidentally I have many recent chances of test-piloting our local NHS from the inside.

A flare-up in arthritis has put me in contact with the wonderful professionals that serve us in Gwent.

Always intelligent, compassionate and skilled I greatly appreciate the care they have given me.

Rightly no preferential treatment was requested or offered and I waited my turn in the queues.

I would advise David to visit more elderly patients.

There is life in us.

We are not ready to give up.