TWO men died at the scene of yesterday's aircraft crash in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police confirmed the deaths this morning.

Other emergency services were also called to the scene near Raglan, with roads closed for hours as a result.

Enquiries are said to be ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said this morning: "At approximately 11.10am on Sunday, June 10 we received a report of an incident involving a light aircraft in the Tregare area of Raglan.

"Sadly, upon arrival officers discovered two men, believed to be travelling in the aircraft had passed away at the scene.

"It was reported the aircraft had descended down into a field on Bryngwyn Road and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the collision.

"Specialist officers are supporting the loved ones of the deceased at this time."