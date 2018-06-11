A RURAL Abergavenny inn set in a idyllic Monmouthshire location could be about to call last orders.

The Cambrian Inn, Lower Station Road, Clydach, is for sale this week through Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The inn, which has been under the same landlord for half a century, has a guide price of £125,000-plus.

Matthew Jordan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “The Cambrian Inn is currently trading and offers a new owner the opportunity to build on its long tradition as country inn or perhaps offers a number of alternative opportunities subject to the necessary planning consents.

“The detached two-storey period property has a front bar, rear lounge bar, kitchen and toilets. There is a self-contained flat with living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Outside there is a detached beer cellar and grassed beer garden.

“The current owner has been in situ for some fifty years. With the abolition of the Severn Bridge tolls at the end of the year this could well prove a great investment opportunity for someone moving into the area from across the river to capitalise on this welcome development.

“The inn is which has views over the countryside is located in the village of Clydach which is close to Gilwern. Abergavenny is just four miles away and is accessed by the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.”

The Cambrian Inn, Abergavenny, is for sale, along with some 83 other properties, at Paul Fosh Auctions at the Park Inn Hotel, Llanedyrn, Cardiff, on Thursday, June 14, starting at 5pm.